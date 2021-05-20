Caution: Heavy rain pushes mud and debris onto trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — "We know that after rain events, we will get some debris and mud flow in these low-lying areas. So, we want everybody to be cautious.” Scott Abbott supervises trails and open spaces for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. After recent intense mid-May rain, his crews are clearing hazards on a lot of local trails.

Some trails along creeks are coated with several inches of slick mud. Large rocks and branches are also on trails. The sudden hazards could cause a hiker to twist an ankle or a cyclist to catch a wheel and go over the handlebars.

Safety warnings are priority. Trail users are then asked to take note of the damage. "With hundreds of miles of different styles of trails, we certainly could use the eyes and ears of our public,” said Abbott.

Parks crews are familiar with spots where flood issues commonly happen. They had some cleaned up within hours of rain stopping. They also know storms can be unpredictable so they also rely on reports to find and fix damaged areas.

