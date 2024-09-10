Cause of FirTree Apartments fire last month determined to be accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cause of a fire last month at the FirTree Apartments was determined to be accidental, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Fire investigators say the fire originated in the kitchen of an apartment. They say it was accidental because a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on.

Background Information

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire at the FirTree Apartments, according to CSFD.

The department says the woman jumped out of a window, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The three alarm fire happened just after 6 a.m. on August 30 at the apartment complex, which is located on Radiant Drive near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. that day, CSFD said the fire was under control.

According to the department, three people were evaluated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.