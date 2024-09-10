Cause of FirTree Apartments fire last month determined to be accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cause of a fire last month at the FirTree Apartments was determined to be accidental, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
Fire investigators say the fire originated in the kitchen of an apartment. They say it was accidental because a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on.
Background Information
A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire at the FirTree Apartments, according to CSFD.
The department says the woman jumped out of a window, and her condition is unknown at this time.
The three alarm fire happened just after 6 a.m. on August 30 at the apartment complex, which is located on Radiant Drive near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.
Shortly after 7:00 a.m. that day, CSFD said the fire was under control.
According to the department, three people were evaluated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.
___
Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up
Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.