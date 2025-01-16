CASA of the Pikes Peak Region offering volunteer information sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS — CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is inviting community members to learn about volunteering with the organization this year and changing the lives of abused or neglected children.

WATCH: The need for volunteers grows

Upcoming information sessions for volunteering are below:



Saturday, January 18: Virtual Volunteer Info Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, January 22: Coffee with CASA in Woodland Park from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 28: Virtual Volunteer Info Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 6: In-person Volunteer Info Hour at the CASA office from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To RSVP for these sessions, visit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's website.

CASA is also accepting volunteer applications for two of its other programs, Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time and the Milton Foster Children’s Fund. These programs also help children and families.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.