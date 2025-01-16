CASA of the Pikes Peak Region offering volunteer information sessions

Watch Now
Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region searching for more male volunteers.
COLORADO SPRINGS — CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is inviting community members to learn about volunteering with the organization this year and changing the lives of abused or neglected children.

Upcoming information sessions for volunteering are below:

  • Saturday, January 18: Virtual Volunteer Info Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, January 22: Coffee with CASA in Woodland Park from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, January 28: Virtual Volunteer Info Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 6: In-person Volunteer Info Hour at the CASA office from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To RSVP for these sessions, visit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's website.

CASA is also accepting volunteer applications for two of its other programs, Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time and the Milton Foster Children’s Fund. These programs also help children and families.

