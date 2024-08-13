CASA of the Pikes Peak Region hosts volunteer appreciation event Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — People who help children in the court system were honored Monday. A volunteer appreciation event was held by the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region.

More than 500 volunteers were honored who help out more than 1,400 children who are facing abuse or neglect.

Along with being advocates for children, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region helps with supervised parenting visits and giving free clothes to children.

To learn more or to volunteer, visit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's website.

