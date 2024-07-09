Care and Share launches 'farm to table' program supporting rural communities and farmers

EL PASO COUNTY — Care and Share Foodbank is one of the biggest food distributors in Southern Colorado. On Tuesday, CEO Nate Springer took the chance to discuss a little bit about a program that seeks to provide a source of income for farmers while still serving the food needs of rural communities.

The "Farm to Table" program purchases food from farmers in Southern Colorado and uses that food in the foodbank's mobile markets.

According to the food bank, last year, they distributed 670,327 pounds of food through their mobile market program.

