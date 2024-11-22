Care and Share Food Bank holding annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' Friday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Care and Share Food Bank is holding its annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' Friday. Their team and volunteers will be collecting frozen turkeys at King Soopers across Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a list of those locations:

Colorado Springs

6930 North Academy Boulevard

3250 Centennial Boulevard

3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway

1750 West Uintah Street

3570 Hartsel Drive

6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard

9225 North Union Boulevard

7915 Constitution Avenue

2910 South Academy Boulevard

815 Cheyenne Meadows Road

1070 West Baptist Road

Pueblo

102 West 29th Street

3050 West Northern Avenue

Alamosa

131 Market Street

You can also drop a turkey at the Care and Share Headquarters, which are located on Preamble Point in the Cimarron Hills.



The goal is to distribute around 7,000 turkeys to those in need.

