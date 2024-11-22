Care and Share Food Bank holding annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' Friday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Care and Share Food Bank is holding its annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day' Friday. Their team and volunteers will be collecting frozen turkeys at King Soopers across Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is a list of those locations:
Colorado Springs
- 6930 North Academy Boulevard
- 3250 Centennial Boulevard
- 3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway
- 1750 West Uintah Street
- 3570 Hartsel Drive
- 6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard
- 9225 North Union Boulevard
- 7915 Constitution Avenue
- 2910 South Academy Boulevard
- 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road
- 1070 West Baptist Road
Pueblo
- 102 West 29th Street
- 3050 West Northern Avenue
Alamosa
- 131 Market Street
You can also drop a turkey at the Care and Share Headquarters, which are located on Preamble Point in the Cimarron Hills.
The goal is to distribute around 7,000 turkeys to those in need.
___
____
