Car drives into a new unoccupied home in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a driver suffered minor injuries after a car went into an unoccupied new home.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday along Templeton Gap Road, which is located near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road.

CSFD says the driver, whose name is not being released, was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

