Car drives into a new unoccupied home in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a driver suffered minor injuries after a car went into an unoccupied new home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a vehicle vs building at 7457 White Lodge Pt. Engine 21 is on scene, Collapse 17 is responding to stabilize the structure of the building. Minor injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/ryBBfhtiz4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 22, 2025

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday along Templeton Gap Road, which is located near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road.

CSFD says the driver, whose name is not being released, was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

