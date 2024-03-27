Cañon City Police investigating partial building collapse on Main Street Tuesday

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department is investigating a partial building collapse on Main Street. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The department says the building is two stories, with a vape shop on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor. Police say no one in the apartment was home, but there were people on the first floor at the time it partially collapsed.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, and police say no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.

Police say officials were investigating this evening, and will return to the scene Wednesday morning. A police officer will be at the scene overnight to keep people clear of the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

