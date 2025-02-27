Cañon City Area Fire Protection District Battalion Chief retiring after 44 years

CAÑON CITY — After more than four decades of service, the Battalion Chief for the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District is retiring.
Battalion Chief Joel Foster has been serving the community for 44 years. Officials with the district say his experience and leadership will be missed, but they hope he enjoys his well earned retirement.
News5 would like to say thank you to Battalion Chief Foster for his service to southern Colorado!
___
USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway
Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.