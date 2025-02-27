Cañon City Area Fire Protection District Battalion Chief retiring after 44 years

CAÑON CITY — After more than four decades of service, the Battalion Chief for the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District is retiring.

Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

Battalion Chief Joel Foster has been serving the community for 44 years. Officials with the district say his experience and leadership will be missed, but they hope he enjoys his well earned retirement.

News5 would like to say thank you to Battalion Chief Foster for his service to southern Colorado!

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.