Cañon City Area Fire Protection District Battalion Chief retiring after 44 years

After more than four decades of service, the Battalion Chief for the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District is retiring.
CAÑON CITY — After more than four decades of service, the Battalion Chief for the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District is retiring.

Battalion Chief Joel Foster has been serving the community for 44 years. Officials with the district say his experience and leadership will be missed, but they hope he enjoys his well earned retirement.

News5 would like to say thank you to Battalion Chief Foster for his service to southern Colorado!

