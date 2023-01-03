Candidates can now file: New Year begins election cycle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The new year kicks off another election cycle in Colorado Springs.

The official process for candidates starts Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

“Tuesday's a big day,” said City Clerk Staff Assistant, Carlene Thompson.

Close to a half dozen people have already announced they plan to run for Mayor.

The large number is influenced by the fact current Mayor John Suthers will not be running again because of term limits.

There will be a better idea of interest Tuesday when potential candidates can officially file their intention to run.

They make it official, but they do still need to secure on spot on the ballot.

They have to get 100 registered Colorado Springs voters to sign a petition of support.

“Those [petitions] are due back to the city clerk's office by January 23,” said Thompson.

The petition deadline is just one of many candidates need to know.

“Also all the deadlines for campaign finance,” said Thompson, “so if they've gotten contributions, or they've made expenditures, we'll go over that timeline with them, as well as how to do that.”

The City Clerk’s office is holding an information session Tuesday the 3rd at 9:00 am.

The purpose is to inform candidates of the rules and regulations when running for office.

We do let them know, you know, what information is public? You know, anything regarding a candidate can be requested through the Colorado open records act.

Ballots go out in March.

Election day for the City of Colorado Springs is April 4th, 2023.

