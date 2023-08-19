Cancer can affect anyone, including our News5 family, Stand Up To Cancer with us

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The American Cancer Society estimates that around 1,918,030 cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2023. That equates to around 5,250 cases each day.

Cancer has no limits and is not selective in choosing its victims. Whether you are from Colorado Springs or the Midwestern plains, no one expects to get cancer, and when they do, the challenge for treatment is no walk in the park.

In 2023, it is estimated a total of 609,820 people in the United States will die of cancer. News5 is no stranger to cancer striking close to home. Last year News5's News Director, Ryan Hazelwood, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

News5's Dianne Derby sat down with him then to talk about his diagnosis and treatment.

Hazelwood put off getting a colonoscopy for more than a year after the recommended age of 45. Click here for more information about screening recommendations from the American Cancer Society.

"If it wasn't for my doctor, my wife, and my friends pushing me to get it done, I may not be here today," said Hazelwood.

Hazelwood is not a stranger to cancer and he knew the fight would not be easy. His father's battle ended in heartache, making him wonder if his battle would end the same way.

"My father passed away from cancer when I was in my early 20s," Hazelwood said. "He was diagnosed when I was in the eighth grade, so what I knew of cancer was lots of surgeries involved. He had a below-the-knee amputation, he had five thoracotomies, chemo, radiation. So that's the first place that my mind went to."

The first sign something was wrong came right after he woke up from his colonoscopy in March of 2022. News 5's Dianne Derby spoke with Hazelwood after the procedure about what the road ahead for him looked like.

"I'm very much a goal and task-oriented person." Hazlewood said. "So for me it's, 'Okay we found out we had this, what is the next step?' The next step is bloodwork and CT scans. Okay we got that done, 'Now what is the next step?' Next step is to schedule surgery."

The surgery removed part of his colon known as colectomy. Chemo was next, and he knew that catching it early was a critical part of his fight.

"I am blessed beyond belief that we found this when we found this," said Hazelwood.

Now, he's in remission and determined to tell people whatever screening you need, even a colonoscopy, is never as bad as losing your life.

"It wasn't a horrible experience and I think that's the myth that I want to debunk in this entire process," Hazelwood said. "It's important, you might find something that's going to save your life and it's really not that bad."

Hazelwood said since his diagnosis, two of his friends decided to get colonoscopies, too.

It's a screening that saved his life and could save yours, too.

"I want every cancer patient to be in remission like me," said Hazelwood.

Stand Up To Cancer is a charitable organization that donates all of its money to enabling scientific breakthroughs, funding clinical trials, and sponsoring research trials all across the United States. 100% of donations go to research programs and so far the organization has $746 Million dollars and planned, started, or completed more than 270 clinical trials.

Saturday News5 invites you to join us and others across the nation as we Stand Up To Cancer. Tune into News5 at 6 p.m. on KOAA-TV and all your favorite News5 streaming apps to watch more about Ryan's journey in our Stand Up To Cancer Special.

