Can do: COVID can't stop disabled veteran curling clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS — A sports clinic for disabled veterans happening at the World Arena Ice Hall in Colorado Springs doubled down on “can do” attitude. Volunteers from the Broadmoor Curling Club usually spend a week in Aspen for the Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinics. Getting hundreds together was a problem because of the pandemic. Rather than cancel, volunteers said they can do a virtual clinic through Zoom.

"When he said curling, I was like, I love curling, I do want to do it," said Veteran Brian Wells. Club volunteers hosted a couple of disabled veterans for some in-person curling coaching. "Honestly, I didn't think I could do this being blind. I was curious as how this was going to work out for us," said Veteran, William Mathis. He found out he can do it.

More than 50 other veterans on-line got a lesson on curling, watched the action, and asked questions about the sport. Speaking to all the veterans who clicked in on Zoom event organizer John West said, "Try to convince you that when we get back on the ice in Aspen, come and join us."

The short, in-person and on-line clinic does not compare to the week-long event in Aspen. “It is a feel good week. You’re there, there are about 400 veterans, 800 volunteers,” said Broadmoor Curling Club Instructor, Jorgette Krsulic. Even though much smaller, the clinic still served the purpose of supporting and motivating disabled veterans. "We were told to come here, have fun and enjoy the day, and that's exactly what we did," said Mathis.

