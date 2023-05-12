Calling all anglers, don't let fish go to waste at South Catamount Reservoir

SOUTH CATAMOUNT RESERVOIR, CO — In a press release Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife ordered an emergency fish salvage operation effective immediately.

CPW says that fish size, bag limits, and possession limits have been suspended at the South Catamount Reservoir as it begins to be drained for repairs to be made on the dam next year.

Instead of letting all the fish die, CPW Director Jeff Davis declared an emergency fish salvage order, presenting a unique opportunity for seasoned anglers and fishing enthusiasts to catch as many fish as they would like regardless of the size of the fish.

The order does come with specific regulations that are below:



Emergency fish salvage is permitted only at South Catamount Reservoir

A valid Colorado fishing license is required

All legal fishing methods are allowed. Up to 4 rods may be used during salvage without a second stamp.

The salvage begins imminently and will end on a date deemed necessary.

South Catamount Reservoir is one of three Colorado Springs Utilities reservoirs in the North Slope Recreation Area on Pikes Peak Highway off Highway 24 in Teller County.

