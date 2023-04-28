North Slope Recreation Area reopens Monday along Pikes Peak Highway

EL PASO COUNTY — Some good news for outdoor enthusiasts — the North Slope Recreation Area along Pikes Peak Highway reopens to the public on Monday, May 1. That includes reopening three reservoirs, including one that was closed for the past few years

More than 26,000 people visit the North Slope Recreation Area every year. Whether it's your first visit, or maybe you've visited dozens of times, it's a chance to view the backdrops of Pikes Peak and a glimpse of what you'll see driving to the summit.

“It's one of the most breathtaking stops that you can take and really just take in the views,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, the maker of Pikes Peak-America's Mountain.

Rorabaugh says the recreation area along Pikes Peak highway opening Monday includes North and South Catamount Reservoirs and Crystal Creek Reservoir. The Crystal Creek Reservoir was undergoing maintenance and repair work for more than three seasons.

Crystal Creek Reservoir was constructed in 1935, and must be resurfaced every few decades to prevent corrosion. The popular reservoir is also the first reservoir you see when driving up Pikes Peak Highway.

“It’s very dynamic for people to stop here, take in all those views, take their photos their pictures, interact with the water, and interact with nature,” said Rorabaugh.

The North Slope Recreation Area offers fishing and ten miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. Water recreation will also return on Monday, so visitors can. bring their paddle boards, canoes and kayaks. Anything that does not have a gas-motorized engine is allowed on the water. A Colorado fishing license is also required for all anglers

“There is different types of recreation, and fishing at all three reservoirs. North Catamount Reservoir is lures and flies only. South Catamount Reservoir, you can utilize a variety of different ways to catch fish there,” said Rorabaugh.

The area features breathtaking scenery at more than 9,000 feet elevation.

“This is the first time I’m seeing peaks, and water this clear. It's just really breathtaking,” said William Gamez and Lauren Miranda, who are Pikes Peak visitors.

For visitors, summit reservations are not required for the North Slope Recreation Area, unless they're planning to drive to the summit of Pikes Peak.

“We actually wanted to get to the top of the summit and see all the mountains around, it just looks beautiful,” said Games.

Refilling the Crystal Creek Reservoir is a slow process, which also means the water will be below pre-construction levels throughout 2023. Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun restocking the fish at the reservoirs.

There is limited parking at the reservoirs. One-day passes to the North Slope Recreation Area are $5 for visitors 16 years and older.

The North Slope Recreation Area is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting until May 26. Beginning on the Friday before Memorial Day, the recreation area is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

