Call to serve: MLK Day Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The extreme January cold in Colorado Springs did not deter the crowd that showed up to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a community event held on the Colorado College campus.

Dr. King is known for his peaceful marches, so despite frigid temperatures the event culminated with an abbreviated march along the southside of the college campus.

Participants say there has been civil rights progress in the nearly 60 years since Dr. King was around.

“It starts with recognizing that someone may come from a different lifestyle than you and may have a different background than you. But that does not make you better than them,” MLK Legacy Preservation Society Vice President, Minister Earl Schaffer, Jr.

MLK Legacy Preservation Society

Attendees say this holiday is a “day on, not a day off,” and a call to offer service as way improve and unite communities.

The title of the 2024 Colorado Springs event is “It starts with me.”

The idea is individuals, one by one, are the way change happens.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.