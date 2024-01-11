CAIC issues special avalanche advisory for mountains through Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued a special avalanche advisory for mountainous areas of the state through Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend.

The advisory began Wednesday afternoon and is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Most of the state is under considerable avalanche danger, according to the CAIC.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Colorado saw an "unusual period of low avalanche danger" in December and early January, according to CAIC. Because of a weak snow base, fresh snow has created extreme avalanche conditions since the top layers of snow are sitting on a very unstable base.

An arctic cold front will move into the central Rockies on Thursday and bring much colder air and snow. The cold will remain through the weekend along with periods of snow. Heavy snow will fall in the mountains, especially along and north of I-70, where 18 to 30 inches will fall through Monday.

“The avalanche danger is going to be higher and avalanche conditions are going to be trickier this coming weekend than what we’ve seen in the last few weeks,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “It’s been a dry winter in Colorado, and we’re all excited that we are finally getting some snow. This holiday weekend, a lot of people will be getting out and into the mountains, and there are lots of great, safe places to go. We want people to check the avalanche forecast and make a plan that keeps them off of the dangerous slopes.”

The CAIC said very dangerous avalanche conditions will develop in some regions, while the most dangerous conditions will develop in the middle of the weekend. Under these conditions, it will be "easy" to trigger an avalanche that's capable of burying someone.

The CAIC said there have been fatal avalanches around MLK Weekend in four of the last 12 years.

Before you head into the mountains for snow activities, take the proper precautions:



Check the avalanche forecast before you go

Bring the proper gear, including an avalanche transceiver, a shovel, and a probe

Travel with partners

Make sure your trip is well-planned and suitable for the current conditions.