Butterfly Pavilion Introduces New Ambassador Tarantula

WESTMINISTER, Colo. — The Butterfly Pavilion located in Westminster, Colorado is excited to welcome its new ambassador the Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula which is native to parts of Argentina and Paraguay.
Starting today Jul. 15 and running through Sunday, Jul. 28, the Butterfly Pavilion is inviting the public to come visit the butterfly pavilion where the public can hold the new tarantula.
The public is also responsible for participating in picking the new tarantula's name.
The public can choose between the following names:
- Goldie
- Chaco
- Oro
To pick the new name the public can either cast their vote in person or on their website.
