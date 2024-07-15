Butterfly Pavilion Introduces New Ambassador Tarantula

WESTMINISTER, Colo. — The Butterfly Pavilion located in Westminster, Colorado is excited to welcome its new ambassador the Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula which is native to parts of Argentina and Paraguay.

Starting today Jul. 15 and running through Sunday, Jul. 28, the Butterfly Pavilion is inviting the public to come visit the butterfly pavilion where the public can hold the new tarantula.

The public is also responsible for participating in picking the new tarantula's name.

The public can choose between the following names:



Goldie

Chaco

Oro

To pick the new name the public can either cast their vote in person or on their website.

___





Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.