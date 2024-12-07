Busy sports weekend in Pueblo leads to big profits for the Home of Heroes

PUEBLO — The busy sports weekend last week in Pueblo is leading to big profits for the Home of Heroes. Pueblo hosted four high school state championship football games and two NCAA Division II playoff games.

This brought in people from all over the nation. The Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo Foundation says more than $500,000 was brought into Pueblo from these events.

This number is estimated by the number of people who came to the sporting events mixed with how much they spent on food, hotels, and other items around the city.

"It is a way for us to give back to Pueblo to showcase Pueblo in a positive light to be able to make an impact not only on the restaurants and hotels and the gas stations but their employees and their families as it trickles down the line there," said Todd Kelly with the CSU Pueblo Foundation.

The next major scheduled sporting event to happen in Pueblo will be the NCAA Division II Track and Field National Championships. This is happening in May at CSU Pueblo.

