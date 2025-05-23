Busy Memorial Day travel rush is underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The busy holiday travel rush is underway. Some travelers choose to drive to their destinations, others prefer to fly.

This Memorial Day weekend, enjoy the lowest gas prices since 2021! Oil prices have dropped by 20% since January, resulting in a national average of $3.18 per gallon, with some areas like Pueblo County offering gas as low as $3.

News5 caught up with some travelers in Colorado Springs Thursday to ask whether they prefer flying or driving to get to their holiday weekend destination.

"Coming from Indiana to Colorado, it will be a very long drive, and I can just fly in five or six hours," said Reece Collins, who lives in Indiana.

"I prefer to drive, it is more convenient, I get to relax, and I get to meditate," said Carl DeBose, who lives in Colorado Springs.

As for making sure drivers are safe, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol will work with more than 75 law enforcement agencies across the state for Memorial Day DUI enforcement.

It means more officers will be on the road and there will also be more sobriety checkpoints.

