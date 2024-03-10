Businesses team up for relaunch in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A restaurant owner and brewery owner are teaming up to bring customers a new dining experience in Old Colorado City. The Trail's End Taproom and Felipe's 109 will share the former Mason Jar on West Colorado Avenue as part of a joint venture.

News 5 shared the story of the challenging business climate that faced Felipe's 109 last summer. Ongoing road construction on South Academy Boulevard coupled with the closure of the nearby King Soopers grocery store brought business to a crawl.

Owner Felipe Velasquez faced the tough decision to either move or close the business. Fortunately, he learned that Trail's End Taproom needed a new partner in the restaurant biz.

"The owner of Trails End Taproom was looking for a possible partnership or they might be selling the building," Velasquez said. "So, we ended up just working things out. So, he is going to be staying here. I'm going to be staying here and we are just going to rock out the Old Colorado City."

Trail's end boasts the city's only self-pour taproom. Velasquez said even though he is losing the drive thru by making the move, the new location will have a walk up window for guests to grab their taco burgers and ice cream.

They hope to relaunch in April or May.

