Felipe's 109, known for their taco burgers in Colorado Springs, facing challenges and looking to move

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular restaurant known for their taco burgers in Southeast Colorado Springs is looking to move at the end of the year. Felipe’s 109 began as a food truck and has been facing challenges since opening their brick-and-mortar location in 2021.

Felipe Velasquez, the owner of Felipe’s 109, shared a FaceBook post on Tuesday explaining the uncertainty of the business' future. The post said in part, “Over the last few years, we have been able to serve the south east side of Colorado Springs. This year hasn't been the best. We believe honesty is key. We haven't reached our projections, not even close.”

Velasquez told News5, that opening his business in the middle of a pandemic was difficult. Recently, the current location of the business off of South Academy and Hancock is also a big factor, among other hurdles they're facing that has led to a drop in sales.

“The impact of the construction has affected us tremendously. It has made people not see us as they pass through South Academy and Hancock,” said Velasquez.

Velasquez said the temporary closure of a nearby King Soopers has also had an impact, and has forced him to use saved up money to try to stay afloat.

“King Soopers was kind of a hub for the southeast side Colorado Springs, and it effected Southeast pretty badly, and people have to go somewhere else for their groceries,” said Velasquez.

Velasquez said the land that the building and property is on, will be sold at the end of the year, and they can't afford to stay at the location. He added last year, they filed an extension for their taxes. This year, they’re hoping to raise $120,000 to be considered for other locations.

“We have to make changes in order for us to survive,” said Velasquez. “It’s hard to talk about. You risk it all and you’ve worked so hard for something.”

On Wednesday, the business was busy with customers. Some even saw the FaceBook post from Tuesday.

“I saw Felipe's post and I knew that they needed me. So I’m here to enjoy some pretty tasty food today,” said Vicky Finnegan, a customer. “I really enjoyed this place and I had absolutely no idea that they were in trouble, business-wise.”

“It’s the favorite burger in town. So I love coming here for that,” said Nito Romero, another customer. “I was kind of shocked by that, so I didn't think that there was a need to close down or anything like that because it's really good food.”

The customers said no matter what, they'll support the business.

“I’d support them wherever they go, but as long as it's in town,” said Romero.

“Construction is all over the city and his need is more important than my convenience,” said Finnegan.

Velasquez added he’s grateful for the community, and being able to serve his famous taco burgers in Southeast Colorado Springs. He said they hope to find a new location to move to, but he doesn’t know where that will be. Felipe’s 109 will be at their same location off of S. Academy and Hancock until December.

“When you’re on top of a mountain, there’s always a bottom of the next mountain,” said Velasquez. “We’re just going to have to just persevere in this valley and know that there's going to be something another mountain to climb.”

