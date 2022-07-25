Burn restrictions in Colorado Springs will be lifted as of noon today

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced burn restrictions in the city will be rescinded starting today at noon. That means there is no longer a ban on open fires, open burning, or outdoor smoking.

All of the recent rains have thankfully taken away, for now, increased for risk in the city.

Here are the guidelines from the city

Outdoor Cooking

When using outdoor BBQ grills that are fueled by wood, pellets, or charcoal, and/or liquid propane gas, natural gas, or liquid fuel. you must have 10 feet of clearance from combustible structures, fences or vegetation however, there are no clearance requirements if you live in a single family home or duplex. However, they may not be operated within 15 feet of a neighboring structure or combustible material, such as a tree, bush, or common fence.

Outdoor Fireplace

Any outdoor fire where the fire is contained in a portable or fixed fireplace/appliance. If you live in a single-family home or duplex, you may operate portable outdoor fireplaces with no minimum distance requirement from your structure or combustible material. However, they may not be operated within 15 feet of a neighboring structure or combustible material, such as a tree, bush, or common fence.

Recreational Fires

Any outdoor fire or campfire where the fire is not contained in a portable or fixed fireplace or appliance. You must have 25 feet of clearance from combustible structures, fences or vegetation. The fire cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height and wood is the only allowable fuel to be used.

These outdoor burning activities still require a permit

Bonfires

A bonfire is an outdoor fire that is larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high. A permit for bonfires shall be obtained from the CSFD’s Division of the Fire Marshal.

Fireworks

A permit for professional fireworks displays shall be obtained from the CSFD’s Division of the Fire Marshal.

Outdoor activities that are prohibited at all times

Open Burning

Open burning is never allowed by non-governmental entities in the city limits of Colorado Springs.

Burning Trash

The burning of trash, rubbish, yard clippings, or construction materials is never allowed in the city limits of Colorado Springs.

Fireworks

The use of recreational fireworks requiring ignition (has a fuse) such as sparklers, rockets, fountains, etc. is never allowed in the city limits of Colorado Springs.

_____

