Budget Boost: $250,000 for Austin Bluffs Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of the ideas on the Austin Bluffs Open Space master plan are shifting to action items.

It is because of a $250 thousand grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) the Colorado Lottery and the Federal Recreational Trails Program (RPT).

“That's the highest amount that they offer for their grants through the construction projects. It's an opportunity that we look to leverage our taxpayer dollars as frequently as possible,” said Colorado Springs Parks, TOPS Senior Administrator David Deitemeyer.

Pulpit rock is the attention getting part of Austin Bluffs open space.

All the trails on the back side are less known.

“People, more or less, they hike up to the top of pulpit and then go back down, not realizing that if you hike around the perimeter of this park, it's about seven miles,” said Hiker, Chelsea Archibald.

Deitemeyer said, “A lot of that open space is a little bit more secluded, tucked back into some of those valleys of the Austin bluffs rock formation, and once you're back there, it really is this gem of a property.”

The public land has been a work in progress since the 1970's when Pulpit Rock Regional park was created.

Since then there has been a series of land acquisitions resulting in a transition to what is now Austin Bluffs Open Space.

A master plan came together in 2020.

The 2025 trails grant adds significant funding that will expedite improvements.

“The grant will fund the construction of what we are calling the Enlightenment Trail,” said Deitemeyer, “It's a hiking only trail that really will provide direct access from that South trail head straight up to the top of pulpit rock itself.”

Other improvements include:

· Better mapping and markers for all park trails.

· Removal and mitigation of rogue trails.

· And parking lot upgrades that include security measures like cameras, lighting and gates.

The goal is better access, improved sustainability and safety.

