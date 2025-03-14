Buc-ee's withdraws annexation request in Palmer Lake, company plans to resubmit

PALMER LAKE — Buc-ee's has withdrawn the bid to request an annexation that would open a location off I-25 and County Line Road in El Paso County, but the company plans to resubmit.

Monument Ridge West LLC has withdrawn its annexation request with Palmer Lake.

You can read the company's letter to the Town of Palmer Lake below:

"On behalf of Monument Ridge West, LLC (the “Applicant”), please accept this letter as the withdrawal of the Applicant’s pending applications for annexation. Copies of the pending applications are attached to this letter for clarity.



The Applicant will resubmit modified applications in the near future, and will be in touch shortly on a proposed timeframe." Monument Ridge West LLC

Lawsuits have been filed over whether the proper procedure was taken in the annexation application.

WATCH: Lawsuit filed against Town of Palmer Lake over controversial Buc-ee's plan

The outcries from the public include the following:



traffic congestion

noise and light pollution

impact it will have on water and wildlife

Buc-ee's opened in Johnstown, which is located in northern Colorado, back in March 2024.

