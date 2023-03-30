Brush fire burning south of Simla, Colorado Springs Fire Department assisting

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado — A brush fire is burning south of Simla, a town located about 25 miles east of Peyton, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management.

At this time, there is no information as to how big the fire is, or if any structures are being threatened.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is providing aid. According to the department, 3 engines and a battilion chief are being sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

