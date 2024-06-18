Brett Boston named as new at Large Pueblo City Council member Monday

PUEBLO — Brett Boston is the new at Large Pueblo City Council member. The owner of Southwest Grill is a Pueblo native.

This comes after Charles Hernandez resigned from the position last month.

Pueblo City Council member Charles Hernandez resigns

The seat was held by current Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham.

Heather Graham to be the next mayor of Pueblo

Boston's term ends on December 31, 2025.

