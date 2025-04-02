Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County earns title of Public Health Champion

PUEBLO COUNTY — A group is being honored for helping kids in Pueblo County. The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County earned the title of Public Health Champion.

This is awarded by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. The group earned the award by having programs and role models who provide a safe environment for kids.

"Now that I have been doing Boys and Girls Club for so long, and some of our other staff... now have adults... saying 'Thank you for this,'... or, 'I remember how we went here'... and so that is very humbling," said Angela Giron with the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County.

The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County says on average, they have served about 2,000 kids per year over the last three years.

___





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.