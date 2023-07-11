Watch Now
Boulder woman dies after 500-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 09:42:32-04

DENVER — A 26-year-old Boulder woman died after falling 500 feet from Blitzen Ridge in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was free-solo climbing when she fell from Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge, located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

A 27-year-old Boulder man who was with the woman called park rangers after the fall. A search and rescue team reached the area later that evening, according to a press release from the park.

A National Guard helicopter was used to extricate the man via a hoist operation. He was uninjured.

The woman’s body was recovered early Monday morning, the park said. Her body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

