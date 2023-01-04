Boulder police searching for stolen artwork valued at $400K

BOULDER, Colo. — Artwork valued at more than $400,000 was stolen from a locked truck in Boulder on Dec. 14 and police are now asking for the public's help locating the pieces.

On Tuesday, the Boulder Police Department said a company was transporting five pieces of high-end artwork across the country and stayed at a hotel along the 5300 block of South Boulder Road. The next morning, they found that a person had cut the truck's padlock and stolen the art, plus tools that were in the truck, according to police.

The five missing pieces are valued at more than $400,000, police said.

Anybody with information on this crime can call Det. R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 with reference case No. 22-12364.

Images of the stolen artwork are below.

Boulder Police Department



