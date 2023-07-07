Boulder man dies after fall near E.M. Greenman Trail in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder man died after a fall off a trail in Boulder County's open space on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., a person called for help from the area of E.M. Greenman Trail, which is in the City of Boulder County Open Space Mountain Parks system. The person reported that a man had fallen after he was scrambling off the trail.

The man, a 63-year-old from Boulder, had been scrambling down a scree slope south of the trail with a family member when he fell about 15 feet down a rock face, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. After the fall, he tumbled down the steep hillside about 50 feet. The family member called 911 and reported the man was unconscious. He said he couldn't find a pulse.

Rescuers and bystanders attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced deceased by an emergency room physician at the scene.

The man was identified Monday morning as David Zabel, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Multiple agencies responded to this call, including the sheriff's office, City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks rangers, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Victims’ Advocates, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.