COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says a Colorado Springs man, accused of injuring 15 people in Boulder, was denied a gun purchase before the Sunday attack.

According to a state arrest affidavit, Mohamed Soliman previously took a concealed carry class, but he could not buy a gun or get a concealed carry permit because he told the investigators that he is not a citizen.

The document also states that Soliman said why he had to use Molotov cocktails for the attack.

CBI's spokesperson, Rob Low, said in an email that Soliman tried to buy a handgun at SCHEELS on November 22, 2024, and had to pass a background check.

The CBI checked Soliman's application through its CBI instant check system. Low said his attempted purchase was denied, and he never appealed his denial.

Low also said the denial was based on information from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It's the system used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct background checks on people who want to own a firearm or an explosive.

Low said the CBI cannot say why Soliman's application was denied, but it can acknowledge that the denial can happen based on someone's immigration status. He said under those circumstances, the CBI will send ICE an electronic notification.

Officials say Soliman is from Egypt. They say he lived in Kuwait for nearly 20 years before moving to El Paso County. They say Soliman arrived in El Paso County in August of 2022 on a B-2 visa, which is used for tourism.

A month later, he applied for asylum.

At the time of the attack, Department of Homeland Security officials say Soliman had a pending asylum case to attempt to remain in the United States.

According to the CBI, Soliman also applied for a concealed handgun permit (CHP), which was also denied by the CBI and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on December 30, 2024.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.