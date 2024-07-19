Boulder among six finalists to host iconic Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027

BOULDER — Boulder is among six finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival, the iconic film showcase held annually in Utah since 1985, starting in 2027, the nonprofit that organizes the festival announced Friday.

Atlanta, Ga.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; Santa Fe, N.M. and Park City, Utah are the other finalists to host the festival. The festival has called Park City home for its entire 39-year history.

In April, the Sundance Institute began a process to consider other host locations starting in 2027. Its current contract is up for renewal starting that year.

It fielded proposals between May 7 and June 21. The State of Colorado announced Boulder's bid, which included more than $3 million in combined contributions by the city and the state, on June 20.



"As part of a thorough evaluation of each potential location, the Sundance Institute assessed each city's infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event capabilities to host the Festival, and how each finalist could sustainably serve and support the ever-growing Sundance Film Festival community of independent artists and audiences," the Sundance Institute said in its Friday announcement.

Boulder was confident it could lure the festival because of the city's proximity to the mountains and outdoors, its event spaces and its walkability.

Colorado also has close ties to the actor Robert Redford, who founded the Sundance Institute in 1981. Redford attended CU Boulder for one year in the 1950s – and launched his career at the Historic Elitch Gardens Theatre in Denver.

“I am so excited that Colorado is a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival," read a statement by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in response to Friday's announcement. "With the beautiful backdrop of the Flatirons, Boulder’s historical ties to the Redford Family, and the capacity to support a growing, inclusive festival, we are confident that Boulder, Colorado is the right home for the Sundance Film Festival. I am thrilled the Sundance Institute recognizes the potential in relocating to my hometown and look forward to the many benefits this would bring to the entire state, as well as to the Festival.”

Polis had previously said the film festival would bring an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people to Colorado, with an economic benefit of more than $100 million, if the bid was successful.

Representatives from the Sundance Institute will visit the finalist cities "in the coming weeks" as a next step in determining the festival's future host.

A decision could come later this year or in early 2025. The next two years' festivals will be held in Utah, with the 2025 festival taking place Jan. 23–Feb. 2.

