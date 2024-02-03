Border migrants in Colorado Springs: Mayor responds

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade wants to calm the immigration debate in and around the city.

He said, “It's important for me to say that it's not yet a crisis, even though the news cycle this week has made it feel like there is a crisis.

Information surfaced earlier in the week that a small number of migrants from the crisis in Denver had made their way to Colorado Springs and were getting shelter at the Salvation Army.

He affirmed that Colorado Springs is not a sanctuary city and noone is inviting Denver’s problems here.

He said that this is an issue the federal government should be handling

“Immigration is a is a federal responsibility. It's not in the city's purview but because we have not taken care of the crisis at the U.S. southern border it’s meeting our city.”

Mobolade said he has instructed the Office of Emergency Management to monitor the migrant crisis.

He want to prevent the crisis from moving into the city and the same time to make sure there are plans in place if for some unforeseen reason a large influx of immigrants suddenly arrives.

“We have to think ahead in terms of different types of scenarios that meet our city. Are we ready?” said Mobolade.

The mayor wants the community to know that the migrant issue is not an afterthought.

