'Boost you up,' A new store in Pueblo dedicated to helping families impacted by breast cancer

PUEBLO — Cancer treatment can be extensive and expensive, but a new survivor resource center at the Pueblo Mall is helping women and their families impacted by breast cancer. It is called the Becky Baker Foundation.

Women currently battling, survivors of breast cancer, or their families can shop at the Becky Baker Foundation. Everything in the store is brand new and offered at no cost. Shoppers can pick out 15 items including shoes, clothes, backpacks, make-up, toys and more.

The Becky Baker Foundation was created by Rick Baker. His wife, Becky Baker, passed away a few years ago to breast cancer.

KOAA News5

He started the foundation to help women get access to affordable mammograms. Over time, Rick ventured into a new idea of opening a store for breast cancer survivors and their families. He opened the shop at the end of 2024 in the Pueblo Mall, naming it in honor of his wife Becky Baker.

“The store is in her name. This store is here because of what she's been through and what she fought for,” said Henrietta Baca, who volunteers as the store's director. “Our Becky, she's our angel, and she keeps us going.”

KOAA News5

“So we try to help women that are fighting breast cancer have a place to have resources that they can come in and if they need a dress, they can pick a dress out. If they need bed linens, if they need shoes,” said Baca. “It makes you feel good that you are doing something to help.”

Baca said while working at the store, she has met some remarkable and strong women, many of which she has gotten to know fairly well. She said at times, working at the store can get very emotional.

“There's been a lot of women that come in and tell you their stories about how long they fought it, or they were with their sister that had fought it, and things that they have gone through and not being able to pay bills and live basically and not being able to to buy a dress or buy their kids toys for Christmas and we're here to offer that,” said Baca.

All the items in the store are donated from The United Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It's not a handout, it's to help you, boost you up. Even if you don't need a new shirt, take a new shirt,” said Baca.

The store is run completely by the generosity of volunteers. Baca said they currently have five volunteers, including Lucy Ragozzine.

KOAA News5

“The financial, the loneliness, the feeling like you're all alone with this, the feeling like no one's going to understand what I'm going through,” said Ragozzine.

She said there is a long list of challenges women go through when they are battling breast cancer.

“I did go to radiation every single day, but I went by myself. So, if you have no one to go through, it's like, gosh, I'm alone in this fight, but you're really not. There's so many people going through it. You just don't realize it because you're still in the shock of finding out that you have it,” said Ragozzine.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

“Somebody gave me Rick's number, told me to call him, that he's really good with this. So, of course, I procrastinated and waited like three months to call him, but then I finally did, because I couldn't take it anymore, and here I am. I've been coming almost every day, and they're like family. They're wonderful, wonderful people, and what they do here is just great,” said Ragozzine.

Every chance she gets, Ragozzine comes and volunteers at the Becky Baker Foundation.

“There is the baby section. We try to keep it all organized so they can come and just get what they have to get,” said Ragozzine. “Of course, we have the bras for all the cancer patients who need them."

Ragozzine has used services and items at the Becky Baker Foundation.

KOAA News5

“It is not just about getting things, it is someone to go to that they can tell their story to. Someone they can go to that they can cry with. Somebody they can say look, I'm going through this and I don't know what to do. We hug them, we talk to them and they always feel a little bit better when they leave,” said Ragozzine.

The goal is to continue to be a resource center for families, and their hope is to help more people impacted by breast cancer in southern Colorado.

To get connected with the Becky Baker Foundation, visit their website or Facebook page.

The Becky Baker Foundation is holding an annual golf fundraiser this year at The Broadmoor in May.

___





