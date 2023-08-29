Book report: A lot of Southern Colorado kids struggling to read

COLORADO SPRINGS — Books remain essential in a world rapidly changing with technology.

“Books are critical to how you use your imagination. It's how we grow. And you get yourself lost in a book. And I think it's absolutely important,” said Colorado Springs Children’s Literacy Center Executive Director, Gina Solazzi.

Solazzi is passionate about aiding kids needing help with their reading skills.

It is the same for the center’s many volunteers who helped close to 600 local kids last year.

“Our kids are our infrastructure because they're our future,” said Solazzi, “If they're not reading, we have a responsibility to them, to make sure they have the skills to participate in the community,”

Evidence shows that kids who are reading well by the 3rd grade are more likely to succeed in future grades and careers.

Close to 60% of 3rd-grade kids in the Pikes Peak Region are not reading at their grade level.

“You can imagine, if you can't read, you're not going to participate in class a lot, you're not going to raise your hand, you're not quite sure what's happening,” said Solazzi.

A parent, relative, or anyone reading to a kid, transitions to them reading on their own.

If they are struggling with their reading skills the Children’s Literacy Center offers one-on-one help for free.

“The good news is it's a skill that kids can get, and we can help them when they're behind. We can give them the skills to get better,” said Solazzi.

When it comes to learning to read the earlier the better.

Click here to learn more about tutoring and volunteering.

