Bonus Pay is available at Pueblo School District 70

PUEBLO, CO — More money could be in substitute teachers' pockets at one southern Colorado school district.

Starting Jan. 1, for each quarter during the school year, Pueblo School District 70 is offering $500 bonuses to substitutes who work at least 25 days.

D70 is doing this because it says it at least has 60 substitute positions available daily.

"We are doing everything that we can to ensure that our buildings are fully staffed, and our students have that available substitute in the morning to service their needs," Pueblo School District 70's Lynnette Bonfiglio says.

Substitutes that worked at least 25 days during the first quarter of the D70 school year, will receive $100 Kroger gift cards.

If you want to apply, click here.

