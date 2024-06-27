Body pulled from Arkansas River confirmed to be missing 19-year-old, says Otero County Sheriff

OTERO COUNTY — The Otero County Sheriff's Office says that the body pulled from the Arkansas River on Tuesday, June 18 is Devlin Cambuel.

According to the sheriff's office, dental records submitted to the El Paso County Coroner's Office matched a positive ID to Cambuel.

A cause of death has not been released at this time. Cambuel was one of multiple people who went missing in the Arkansas River beginning on Wednesday, June 12.

Dangerous water levels caused the Arkansas River to enter a minor flood stage during the week, and multiple rescues occurred. The water levels prompted Pueblo County Officials to halt certain water activities along the river due to the threat.

Otero County Sheriff's Office Suspends Search For Missing Man

The search for Cambuel lasted days before being called off on Friday, June 14. The sheriff's office said at the time they were using aircraft, boats, and other means to search for Cambuel.

