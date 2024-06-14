Activity restrictions along the Arkansas River in Pueblo County lifted Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY — Recreational restrictions on the Arkansas River in Pueblo County that were implemented earlier this week have been lifted.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and other agencies have issued activity restrictions along the Arkansas River Tuesday because of dangerously high water levels caused by rapid snowmelt and rain.

Activity restrictions along the Arkansas River

Officials say the river has dropped to levels that are safe for recreational activities to resume, but the water is still running higher than normal.

A warning about waterways in southern Colorado

The restrictions came after Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been warning of high and fast-moving water. So far, there have been 16 water-related deaths in 2024, and 2022 was the most deadly year in Colorado with 42 water-related deaths. Last weekend, four people were saved from the Arkansas River following surging water.

