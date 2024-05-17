Watch Now
Body of Space Guardian recovered at Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday

Lucas Macaj
Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park rangers began a search effort on Monday for a missing Colorado Springs man.
Lucas Macaj
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 23:51:44-04

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The body of a Space Guardian from Colorado Springs was recovered at Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday.

According to the park, 23-year-old Lucas Macaj's body was recovered on Mills Glacier near the base of Lamb's Slide.

Rangers say the initial investigation indicates that Macaj took a significant fall, and recovery operations took place by helicopter. His body was flown to a landing zone in the park, and he was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Macaj, a Space Guardian at Schriever Space Force Base, was reported overdue Sunday night after attempting to summit Longs Peak.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Space Guardian missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

Macaj's cause of death will be released at a later time by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.
____

