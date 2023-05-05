Body of a man found in February is now being investigated as a homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A body that was found back in February in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to the department, it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Days Inn on Aeroplaza Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead. According to Colorado Springs Police, the man had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man.

On March 1, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man as 32-year-old Terrance Hutchins of Colorado Springs. When the autopsy was completed, a cause of death had not been determined.

On Tuesday, the cause of death had been determined, and Hutchins' death is now being investigated as a homicide.

This is the seventh homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, 19 homicides had been investigated.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to this investigation, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

