Body found in the Skaguay Reservoir in Teller County Tuesday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY — A body was found in the Skaguay Reservoir Tuesday afternoon, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The reservoir is located east of Victor, and the sheriff's office says they were notified around 1:30 p.m. They also say with help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they were able to recover the body.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___





Air Academy High Junior ready to push cycling skills at the Pikes Peak APEX Some of the top riders in the sport of mountain bike racing are arriving in Colorado Springs this week for the Pikes Peak APEX race series. KOAA has invited and is sponsoring some of the best local high school racers to take on the three days of courses. Pikes Peak APEX rider: Air Academy's Kylie Moerk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.