Body found in Fountain Monday evening, cause of death under investigation

FOUNTAIN — A body was found Monday evening, according to the Fountain Police Department. It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Squirrel Creek Road, which is located east of Jimmy Camp Disc Golf.

Fountain Police say they received a call for a deceased person, and they found the body when they arrived on scene. The person's identity will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear if the person's death is suspicious.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to email Detective Sauter at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

