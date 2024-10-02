Black Hills Energy says customers should see lower rates on natural gas bill

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Starting Tuesday, Black Hills Energy says customers should see the cost of their natural gas bill go down.

Every year, the Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) is filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the projected cost of natural gas.

Depending on where customers live in Colorado, Black Hills Energy says bills are estimated to decrease by as much as 30%.

Below is breakdown of how to determine the average amount that your natural gas bill will decrease in your area:

GCA Region Base Rate Area Current Average Monthly Bill Proposed Average Monthly Bill Monthly Change Percentage Change Average Usage Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties 2 $76.68 $74.68 ($2) -2.61% 66 Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, Kiowa and areas surrounding these communities 3 $78.34 $75.58 ($2.76) -3.52% 91 Communities in Cheyenne County 2 $117.74 $86.32 ($31.42) -26.69% 66

If you are struggling with your bill, Black Hills Energy offers help. For more information about their assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

