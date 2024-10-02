Watch Now
Black Hills Energy says customers should see lower rates on natural gas bill

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Starting Tuesday, Black Hills Energy says customers should see the cost of their natural gas bill go down.

Every year, the Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) is filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the projected cost of natural gas.

Depending on where customers live in Colorado, Black Hills Energy says bills are estimated to decrease by as much as 30%.

Below is breakdown of how to determine the average amount that your natural gas bill will decrease in your area:

GCA RegionBase Rate AreaCurrent Average Monthly BillProposed Average Monthly BillMonthly ChangePercentage Change Average Usage
Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties2$76.68$74.68($2)-2.61%66
Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, Kiowa and areas surrounding these communities3$78.34$75.58($2.76)-3.52%91
Communities in Cheyenne County2$117.74$86.32($31.42) -26.69%66

If you are struggling with your bill, Black Hills Energy offers help. For more information about their assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

