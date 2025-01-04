Black Hills Energy files 2025 first quarter Gas Cost Adjustment

COLORADO — Black Hills Energy has filed the 2025 first quarter Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The change was approved on December 18. Black Hills Energy says the GCA is filed quarterly with CPUC to reflect the most recent and projected cost of natural gas.

Depending on where customers are in Colorado, average monthly bills will range from around a 3% decrease to a 6% increase. You can view a breakdown in your area below:

GCA Region Base Rate Area Current Average Monthly Bill Proposed Average Monthly Bill Monthly Change Percentage Change Average Usage Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties 2 $74.68 $74.68 $0 0% 66 Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, east to Kiowa 3 $75.58 $75.58 $0 0% 91 Larimer and Weld Counties 1 $95.43 $101.08 $5.65 5.92% 86 Cheyenne County 2 $86.32 $90.66 $4.34 5.03% 66

If you are struggling with your bill, Black Hills Energy offers help. For more information about their assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

