Black Hills Energy files 2025 first quarter Gas Cost Adjustment

COLORADO — Black Hills Energy has filed the 2025 first quarter Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The change was approved on December 18. Black Hills Energy says the GCA is filed quarterly with CPUC to reflect the most recent and projected cost of natural gas.

Depending on where customers are in Colorado, average monthly bills will range from around a 3% decrease to a 6% increase. You can view a breakdown in your area below:

GCA RegionBase Rate Area Current Average Monthly BillProposed Average Monthly BillMonthly ChangePercentage ChangeAverage Usage
Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties2$74.68$74.68$00%66
Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, east to Kiowa3$75.58$75.58$00%91
Larimer and Weld Counties1$95.43$101.08$5.655.92%86
Cheyenne County2$86.32$90.66$4.345.03%66

If you are struggling with your bill, Black Hills Energy offers help. For more information about their assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

