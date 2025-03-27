Black Hills Energy announces new natural gas costs starting April 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — If you are a Black Hills Energy customer, depending on where you live in Colorado, you will likely see an average monthly residential bill decrease from an average of 3.4% to 23%.

This is happening because there is a change in natural gas cost in all three different base rate areas in Colorado.

Black Hills Energy says they filed their 2025 second quarter Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). They say the change was approved Wednesday.

You can view the changes to a residential customer's average bill below:

Base Rate Area GCA Area Current Average Monthly Bill Proposed Average Monthly Bill Monthly Change Percentage Change Average Usage Base Rate Area 1 Eastern - Communities in Larimer and Weld Counties $89.61 $68.87 ($20.94) -23.37% 86 Base Rate Area 1 Western - Communities located in Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and San Miguel Counties $107.94 $103.31 ($4.63) -4.29% 86 Base Rate Area 2 Eastern - Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties $93.67 $77.59 ($16.08) -17.17% 66 Base Rate Area 2 Western - Includes Pagosa Springs and Bayfield $124.02 $119.39 ($4.63) -3.73% 66 Base Rate Area 3 Eastern - Castle Rock south to Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, east to Kiowa, Limon and Burlington $74.35 $70.51 ($3.84) -5.16% 91

Black Hills Energy says they understand some customers may struggle to pay their bill, which is why they offer several programs to help. For more information about these assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

