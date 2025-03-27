Watch Now
Black Hills Energy announces new natural gas costs starting April 1

If you use Black Hills Energy for natural gas, you'll likely pay less in the coming months. That's because the utility is making a seasonal rate adjustment.
Black Hills Energy Service Center Pueblo.jpeg
Posted

SOUTHERN COLORADO — If you are a Black Hills Energy customer, depending on where you live in Colorado, you will likely see an average monthly residential bill decrease from an average of 3.4% to 23%.

This is happening because there is a change in natural gas cost in all three different base rate areas in Colorado.

Black Hills Energy says they filed their 2025 second quarter Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). They say the change was approved Wednesday.

You can view the changes to a residential customer's average bill below:

Base Rate AreaGCA AreaCurrent Average Monthly BillProposed Average Monthly Bill Monthly ChangePercentage ChangeAverage Usage
Base Rate Area 1Eastern - Communities in Larimer and Weld Counties$89.61$68.87($20.94)-23.37%86
Base Rate Area 1Western - Communities located in Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and San Miguel Counties$107.94$103.31($4.63)-4.29%86
Base Rate Area 2Eastern - Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties$93.67$77.59($16.08)-17.17%66
Base Rate Area 2Western - Includes Pagosa Springs and Bayfield$124.02$119.39($4.63)-3.73%66
Base Rate Area 3Eastern - Castle Rock south to Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park, east to Kiowa, Limon and Burlington $74.35$70.51($3.84)-5.16%91

Black Hills Energy says they understand some customers may struggle to pay their bill, which is why they offer several programs to help. For more information about these assistance programs, visit Black Hills Energy's website.

___



