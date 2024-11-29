Black Friday shopping hits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Lines around the corner as the doors opened. Hundreds of shoppers waited in the cold to get the best price on gifts for family and friends.

"This morning, we had we had folks in a in a fishing hut," said Bass Pro Shops GM Chris Koeninger. "We had folks sleeping in a sleeping bag on the ground, on the concrete."

"It's kind of a tradition in our family to get a. head start on Christmas shopping," said shopper Kaitlyn Hillis.

The morning started with a rush and slowly but surely, the presents people wanted. became closer to reality.

“You get a lot of deals and a lot of cheap stuff," said Brody Bjork.

Some shoppers say they’ve been lining up outside on Black Friday for decades.

"I go every year, and it's fun," said Patty Shook "You meet new people."

Though more gifts can be bought online now than ever before, shoppers say they’ll keep showing up.

"It's better to come here and look around and then you can see, like what size you are," said Braylon Bjork.





