Black Forest welcoming new kinds of business to town

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — Driving around Black Forest and walking into local shops, most people share similar feelings about the community.

“It’s so close knit," said Golden Pine Coffee Roasters Owner Ryan Wanner. "Everybody knows everyone.”

“It's really got that small town vibe," said Resident Will Ferguson.

For Ferguson, there are some amenities he’d like to have close by.

“A gym would be really cool.”

According to residents, that may change soon. Facebook posts indicate Thrive Hive Pilates will be opening up in town across the street from the Chicken Coop along Black Forest Rd. According Wanner and others, it’s a first for the area. The new studio is expected to open in April.

"Having the local people will build it up,” Wanner said.

Though Wanner says he commutes to the forest from Colorado Springs, even with new names on the signs that line Black Forest Rd, he added it’s important the community continues to show its support to those that are open.

“The biggest challenge that we have as small businesses, in that case, is convincing people to continue to shop with us when there is something else on the way to wherever they're going," Wanner said.

