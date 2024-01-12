Bill Hybl looks back on 50 years at El Pomar Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the beginning of 2024 Bill Hybl stepped down from his post as Chairman of the Board of the El Pomar Foundation.

He worked in El Pomar leadership for 50 years--37 years as Chairman of the Board.

“I started in 73. There's been a billion-dollar impact since then,” said Hybl.

When he started with the foundation, its endowment was at $75 million.

Now it’s reached the $650-million mark.

“In that same period, we've made 550 million in grants,” said Hybl.

More than giving money Hybl said an important part El Pomar Foundation procedure is collaborating with local governments, school districts, and other non-profits on initiatives intended to improve Colorado.

“Bringing forward what they want in their community, what they need in their community. It's not what we say, they should do. It's what they say, where El Pomar could be of assistance, and truly make a difference,” said Hybl.

The El Pomar Foundation was founded by Spencer and Julie Pernose who were very successful in the mining industry.

Among the early developers of Colorado Springs, they also built the Broadmoor Hotel.

Their legacy is the fortune they left in the El Pomar Foundation.

The Spencer and Julie Penrose wanted the money to help improve the well-being of the citizens of Colorado.

“With that in mind, the trustees have tried to follow through those many years, at least the 50 years I've been here, they've tried to follow that mandate, that guidance that they gave through donor intent,” said Hybl.

The El Pomar Foundation currently gives out close to $30 million in grant money each year.

As Hybl steps down he offers praise for the people taking over leadership and continuing the mission of El Pomar into the future.

