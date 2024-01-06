Bill Hybl, Chair of the El Pomar Foundation, is stepping down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A major leadership change is coming to the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs. After fifty years as part of the organization, including 34 years as chair, Bill Hybl is stepping down.

Hybl will now serve as Chair Emeritus, and he will also continue to be on the Board of Trustees. Hybl is being replaced by Dave Palenchar, who is an Air Force Veteran, who has been an El Pomar Trustee since 1998.

Palenchar has also served in the past on the boards of the Broadmoor World Arena, as well as the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

To learn more about the foundation, visit El Pomar's Website.

