Big-game hunting license applications are open, hunters have until April 1 to apply

COLORADO — If you're going out to hunt big-game this year, you can now apply for your licenses.

The application period runs until April 1, but there are some changes you should know about.

This is going to be for large game animals like elk, moose, and bighorn sheep.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging hunters to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays.

New this year, non-residents can no longer buy over-the-counter archery elk licenses for certain spots west of I-25 in southern Colorado.

CPW made this change to improve hunting quality during the archery season.

Plus, a new state law means if you're leaving a gun in your car, it has to be secured properly.

That means stored out of plain view, in a locked box, with your car locked.





